ESPN Drops TV Project On NFL Brain Injuries

ESPN is dropping its collaboration on a TV project about football league head injuries.

According to a New York Times report, the network is said to have received pressure from the NFL to withdraw from the Frontline documentary called “League of Denial: The NFL’s Concussion Crisis,” about the risks of football injuries on the brain.

The two-part investigative project is scheduled to air on PBS on October 8 and 15.

Guest

Derek Thompson, senior editor for The Atlantic. He tweets @DKThomp.

