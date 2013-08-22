Bringing The World Home To You

New Wave Of New Orleans Artists Blend Jazz, Hip Hop, Rock

Published August 22, 2013 at 1:50 PM EDT

New Orleans is often called the birthplace of jazz, famous for musicians from Louis Armstrong to Jelly Roll Morton.

The Big Easy is still central to the jazz music scene, and Sondra Bibb, host of “Jazz from the French Market with Sandra Bibb” on WWOZ, says that a number of new young artists are blending the hip hop and rock rhythms they grew with into their jazz.

Sondra Bibb’s Picks

Gretchen Parlato: Blue in Green Next Collective: No Church In The Wild

Guest

  • Sondra Bibb, host of “Jazz from the French Market with Sondra Bibb” on WWOZ in New Orleans.

Christian Scott is one of the jazz musicians coming out of New Orleans who combines rock and hip hop influences. (christianscott.tv)
