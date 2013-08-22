New Wave Of New Orleans Artists Blend Jazz, Hip Hop, Rock
New Orleans is often called the birthplace of jazz, famous for musicians from Louis Armstrong to Jelly Roll Morton.
The Big Easy is still central to the jazz music scene, and Sondra Bibb, host of “Jazz from the French Market with Sandra Bibb” on WWOZ, says that a number of new young artists are blending the hip hop and rock rhythms they grew with into their jazz.
Sondra Bibb’s Picks
- Christian Scott, “When Marissa Stands her Ground” from “Christian aTunde Adjuah“
- Gerald Clayton, “Sir Third” from “Life Forum“
- Gerald Clayton, “The Cast” from “Bond: The Paris Sessions“
- Ben Williams, “November” from “State of Art“
- Next Collective, “No Church in the Wild” from “Cover Art“
- Gretchen Parlato, “Blue in Green” from “The Lost and Found“
- Kendrick Scott Oracle, “Pendulum” from “Conviction“
- Taylor Eigsti, “Daylight” from “Daylight at Midnight“
Guest
- Sondra Bibb, host of “Jazz from the French Market with Sondra Bibb” on WWOZ in New Orleans.
