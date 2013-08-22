Bringing The World Home To You

College Athletes Test New Head Impact Sensor

Published August 22, 2013 at 12:35 PM EDT

Concussions are a hot topic across all levels of sports, as more coaches and players start to recognize the long-term debilitating effects of repeated head trauma.

Despite the lawsuits against both the NFL and the NCAA, there’s not much data on what kinds of head impacts are dangerous.

One Connecticut school is testing a new head sensor this season that aims to change that.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Harriet Jones of WNPR reports.

Members of the University of New Haven women's soccer team are shown how to wear the head sensors. (Harriet Jones/WNPR)
Members of the University of New Haven women's soccer team are shown how to wear the head sensors. (Harriet Jones/WNPR)