Airline Offers Upgrade To Sit In Child-Free Zone

Published August 22, 2013 at 6:29 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. If you board a plane excited about a trip but dreading the possibility of a baby crying loudly for the whole flight, this news is for you. The budget arm of Singapore Airlines - called Scoot - is now offering a $14 upgrade to sit in a child-free zone, no one under 12 allowed.

Then again, a few months ago a Harris poll found that 63 percent of those surveyed would rather sit next to a crying baby than a smelly adult. There's no zone for that yet. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition