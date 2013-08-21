UN Investigating Alleged Chemical Attacks In Syria

Syrian activists allege that Syrian President Bashar al Assad’s regime used chemical weapons against rebels today, killing hundreds of civilians.

The allegations come just after United Nations chemical weapons experts arrived in the country to investigate earlier alleged uses of these weapons.

Amy Smithson of the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, explains what the UN team will be looking for and the challenges they face in determining chemical weapons use.

Guest

Amy Smithson, senior fellow at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies.

