Donated Dog Blood Helps Give Cat Another Life

Published August 21, 2013 at 7:18 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. In New Zealand, dogs and cats have put aside their differences. When Rory the cat was brought to a vet last week after eating rat poison, he was on death's door and needed a blood transfusion fast. There was no time to get a donor match, so the vet took a risk and used blood from a doggie donor instead. The inter-species gamble paid off. Rory's owners report the cat is doing well and has shown no signs of wanting to play fetch. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

