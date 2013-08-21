Bringing The World Home To You

An Adult Spin On A Childhood Favorite: The Tree House

Published August 21, 2013 at 1:55 PM EDT

When you hear “tree house,” you may picture kids perched in a tall oak, inside a patchwork fort of crudely nailed together construction scraps — maybe a rope ladder dangling from the trap door.

Well, a new cottage industry has emerged, putting a grown-up spin on this childhood refuge.

From Here & Now Contributors Network, Brian Bull of WCPN has the story.

Reporter

  • Brian Bull, reporter and producer for WCPN in Cleveland, Ohio.

A guest looks out from one of the treehouses at Mohican Cabins in Glenmont, Ohio. (Lisa Brice via WCPN)
A guest looks out from one of the treehouses at Mohican Cabins in Glenmont, Ohio. (Lisa Brice via WCPN)