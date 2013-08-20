Bringing The World Home To You

Ball State Students Wins Free Tuition For Spring Semester

Published August 20, 2013 at 6:33 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana has an annual basketball challenge for incoming freshmen: Hit a shot from half court, win free tuition for a semester. No one had ever done it until this year. Markus Burden was picked randomly from the crowd. He missed twice and then sunk the shot.

He told the college paper this gives his family more financial breathing room. His mom told him to enjoy all of this attention - briefly - then hit the books.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition