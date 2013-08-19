Bringing The World Home To You

What Do You Do When Your Cable TV Goes Out?

Published August 19, 2013 at 6:46 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. What do you do when your cable television goes out? I don't know. I read a book or chat with my wife. Here's one thing not to do: call 911. Last night, police in Fairfield, Connecticut had to remind residents that a cable drop-out is not, quote, "an emergency or a police-related concern."

They added that misusing the 911 system can result in arrest. A reminder that also applies if, say, you lose your favorite radio program. Which we hope is MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

