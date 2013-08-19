Bringing The World Home To You

Typhoon Brings A Wave Of Sound With 'Young Fathers'

Published August 19, 2013 at 12:55 PM EDT
Members of the Oregon band "Typhoon." (Typhoon)
Members of the Oregon band "Typhoon." (Typhoon)

Each week, NPR Music writer and editor Stephen Thompson brings Here & Now a new song to liven up our playlists.

This week he introduces us to the Portland, Oregon, band Typhoon through the song, “Young Fathers.”

The song is jumps from whispered parts to sections where lyrics are shouted over horn sections.

Kyle Morton, who leads the band, had a hard childhood — and that comes through in his music, Thompson says.

“[He] spent basically his entire childhood battling grave illness,” he said. “He contracted Lyme disease as a kid, and the complications meant he had to have a kidney transplant, and took him through several organ failures. He essentially had no childhood, and was forced to confront his mortality at a very early age. That comes through in lyrics that are dark and thoughtful, but are still surrounded by real beauty and grace.”

