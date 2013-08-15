Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Teen Romance Flicks Through The Ages

Published August 15, 2013 at 1:50 PM EDT
A scene from the romance film, The Spectacular Now (specatularnowmovie.com)
A scene from the romance film, The Spectacular Now (specatularnowmovie.com)

The new film “The Spectacular Now” has gotten Boston Globe film critic Ty Burr thinking about teen romance films through the years.

He shares some of his favorites with us, including “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” “Say Anything…,” “Pretty in Pink” and “West Side Story.”

Ty’s Picks for Teen Romance Films

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.