Utility Companies Push Back On Solar Incentives

The General Electric company has announced plans to scrap a $300 million solar panel factory in Aurora, Colorado. The facility would have been the largest of its kind in the country.

GE had earlier suspended work on the project, amid falling prices and a rising inventory of solar panels.

Meanwhile, more and more utility companies around the country are asking regulators to reconsider an incentive program that’s encouraged many people to invest thousands of dollars in rooftop solar electric systems.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Ben Markus of Colorado Public Radio has the story of one of those companies.

Colorado’s Xcel Energy, an electric and natural gas company, provides energy to customers in Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Ben Markus, general assignment reporter at Colorado Public Radio and Here & Now Contributors Network. He tweets @CPRMarkus.

