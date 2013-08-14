Legendary Steinway Piano Company Set To Change Hands

The 160-year-old piano maker, Steinway, is set to change hands. Last month, a private equity firm emerged as the likely buyer.

That was until today, when hedge fund manager John Paulson made an offer of $500 million. The billionaire now looks set to take control of one of the oldest manufacturers in the country.

But, Steinway’s workers don’t think a change of ownership will mean much of a change for them.

Reporter

Ilya Marritz, business reporter at WNYC. He tweets @ilyamarritz.

