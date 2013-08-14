Egypt Violence Upsets White House Policy

As the death toll mounts today in Egypt, it also upends the Obama administration’s delicate balance on the Egyptian crisis.

The White House has steadfastly refused to call the Egyptian army’s ouster and arrest of former President Mohammed Morsi a coup.

At the same time, the administration has urged the Egyptian military to move forward quickly with constitutional reform and free elections.

But that balancing act has to deal with a new shock today, as Egyptian forces storm two camps where supporters of former president had been holding peaceful sit-ins.

Guest

Michael Wahid Hanna, senior fellow at The Century Foundation. He tweets @mwhanna1.

