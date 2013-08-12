Bringing The World Home To You

Artists Hope Aliens Have A Sense Of Humor

Published August 12, 2013 at 6:44 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

You know that feeling of relief when someone let's you borrow their phone charger? Well, a couple artists think that sense of emotion could save us. They helped design a new satellite to look like a giant gadget charger. There's an inscription: Greetings Beleaguered Space Traveler. Welcome to the Universe's First Celestial Charging Station. One designer said he hopes this will make invaders stop and say: These guys are nice - we're not going to destroy their planet.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

