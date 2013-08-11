Bringing The World Home To You

Easy As ABC

By Will Shortz
Published August 11, 2013 at 5:02 AM EDT

On-air challenge:Every answer is an anagram of a word that has the letters A-B-C in it.

Last week's challenge:Name a foreign make of automobile. Cross out several letters in its name. The remaining letters, reading in order from left to right, will spell a food that comes from the country where the car is made. What is the country, and what is the food?

Answer:Mitsubishi, sushi

Winner: Lindsy Schwantes of Waite Park, Minn.

Next week's challenge from Dick Hess of Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.: It's a twist on an old puzzle: "Nieces and nephews have I none, but that man's father is my father's son." What is the gender of the speaker? And who is the speaker referring to?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursdayat 3 p.m. Eastern.

NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
