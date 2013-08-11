Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

A Veteran Rock Photographer Takes A Turn At The Mic

By NPR Staff
Published August 11, 2013 at 5:19 AM EDT
Mark Seliger (third from left), former chief photographer for <em>Rolling Stone</em>, also leads the country-rock ensemble Rusty Truck.
Mark Seliger (third from left), former chief photographer for <em>Rolling Stone</em>, also leads the country-rock ensemble Rusty Truck.

As the former chief photographer for Rolling Stone magazine, Mark Seliger was used to being up close to musical stardom, shooting everyone from Kurt Cobain and Bob Dylan to The Rolling Stones and Katy Perry. But these days Seliger may need to get used to seeing his own face in magazines: His band Rusty Truck has just come out with its second album, Kicker Town. Seliger spoke with NPR's Rachel Martin about growing up in Texas and "trying to put the Western back in country"; click the audio link to hear their conversation.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff