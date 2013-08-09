Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

U.S. Military Revives Blimp Technology

Published August 9, 2013 at 1:40 PM EDT

View slideshow

0809_raytheon-blimp2-624x404.jpg

The U.S. military is looking to 18th century technology to meet 21st century threats.

Starting next year, people in the Maryland area will see two giant blimps the size of football fields tethered to the ground. They’re called aerostats.

“They do not carry people — the operators, the soldiers, are on the ground operating the system,” project manager Doug Burgess of defense contractor Raytheon told Here & Now. “The two aerostats do stay aloft for long periods of time and carry very sophisticated radars developed by Raytheon.”

The aerostats have a visibility range about the size of Texas, according to Burgess.

In the 1700s, the French military put scouts in balloons to watch for advancing troops. These aerostats will be looking for missiles.

But people are wondering what else they’ll be watching.

Guest

  • Doug Burgess, JLENS program director at Raytheon, the company that developed aerostats.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

(Courtesy of U.S. Army)
/
/
(Courtesy of U.S. Army)
(Courtesy of U.S. Army)
/
/
(Courtesy of U.S. Army)