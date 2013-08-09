Kansas City Sandwich Is A 'Hit' With Baseball Teams

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Oklahoma Joe's barbecue is a popular spot in Kansas City - especially known for its Z-Man sandwich - smoked brisket with provolone topped with onion rings. The Minnesota Twins must've gotten the memo. They ordered 50 Z-Mans on Tuesday, and went on to beat the hometown Royals in a blowout.

The next day, Oklahoma Joes sent 51 Z-Mans to the Royals. It worked. They beat the Twins five to two. Don't mean to be superstitious, but that sandwich is a hit. It's MORNING EDITION.