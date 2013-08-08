Bringing The World Home To You

Republicans And Democrats Get Behind 'Voices For Yes'

Published August 8, 2013 at 6:30 AM EDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Linda Wertheimer.

Republicans and Democrats agree. Strategists who worked on opposing campaigns are urging the Twitterverse to just say yes to the candidacy of the progressive rock band, Yes. Plus, a Facebook page, a website, a documentary, all to get the Rock 'n' roll Hall of Fame to say yes to Yes. Is our national polarization at an end? Or perhaps "The Gates of Delirium" have opened.

Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

