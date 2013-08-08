Bringing The World Home To You

Debate Over End Of Ramadan Complicates Doing Business

Published August 8, 2013 at 1:45 PM EDT

Today marks the end of Ramadan — or does it?

For 30 days, more than 1.5 billion Muslims fast during daylight hours, commemorating the month in which Allah is said to have revealed the first verses of the Koran.

But now, a theological debate surrounding the end of the holiday is making diplomacy and business in the Muslim world a bit more complicated.

Guest

  • Ebrahim Moosa, professor of religion and Islamic studies at Duke University.

