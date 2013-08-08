Austin Music Goes Beyond City Limits
Music journalist David Brown of KUT and KUTX joins us to talk about the latest new music out of Austin, Texas.
Song list
- Danny Malone, “Spiderlegs” off the album “Balloons“
- Sam Baker, “Ditch” off the album “Say Grace“
- Wiretree, “In the City (Rail)” off the album “Get Up“
- The Boxing Lesson, “Better Daze” off the album “Big Hits!“
- Not in the Face, “Brass Tacks” and “Always Tonight” off a forthcoming EP
Guest
- David Brown, host and producer for KUT and KUTX. He’s also the a former host of Marketplace.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.