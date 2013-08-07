Pot Liquor: A Southern Tradition To Salvage Nutritious Broth From Greens

Pot liquor — not what the name implies — is the leftover water of boiled greens.

It’s a Louisiana tradition to save the nutrient and vitamin-rich water that leaches out during cooking.

NPR food and health correspondent Allison Aubrey tastes some of the greens water and shares tips on how to use it.

Guest

Allison Aubrey, food and health correspondent for NPR. She tweets @AubreyNPRFood.

