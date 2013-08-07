Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

American Tourist Accidentally Breaks Statue

Published August 7, 2013 at 7:11 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Just about every museum in the world has the same cardinal rule: no touching. A rule one American tourist failed to observe on a family vacation to Florence, Italy. He was comparing his own finger to the fingers on a 600-year-old statue - just measuring - when he nudged its ancient pinky and it snapped right off. In Florence, that can get you arrested. He did apologize, and his clumsy hands might be even more embarrassing because he's a surgeon. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition