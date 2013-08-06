Sarah Lee Guthrie & Johnny Irion Make Music Onstage And Off

Sarah Lee Guthrie grew up in a musical household — she’s the daughter of Arlo Guthrie and the granddaughter of Woody.

But as she tells Here & Now, growing up, music was something she avoided. With musicians coming in and out and staying for weeks, “I always felt like we were the Addams family, we were so weird!”

Then she met musician Johnny Irion. The two fell in love and began playing together, as well as well as marrying and having a family.

Today, Sarah Lee Guthrie & Johnny Irion release their fourth album, “Wassaic Way,” produced by Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy and Pat Sansone.

Guthrie said that even though she and Irion are husband and wife, the producers were able to, “kind of pull us apart in such a way that our hearts come through individually, and I think that was really masterfully done.”

Two songs from the new album:

“Circle of Souls”

“Chairman Meow”

Guests

Sarah Lee Guthrie , youngest daughter of folksinger Arlo Guthrie. She’s also a singer-songwriter and guitarist in an acoustic duo with her husband Johnny Irion.

