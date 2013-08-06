Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Researchers Focus On Sharks' Point Of View

Published August 6, 2013 at 7:17 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Sharks have a tough time with PR. Think "Jaws" and "TV Shark Week." In fact, shark species are increasingly threatened, some endangered. And now the term shark attack is under attack by the leading society of shark researchers. They're calling on the media to stop labeling any sort of interaction with humans as an attack. They suggest using specific terms like: shark sightings, shark encounters, and, OK, shark bites. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition