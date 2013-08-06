Bringing The World Home To You

George W. Bush Undergoes Heart Procedure

Published August 6, 2013 at 12:35 PM EDT
Former President George W. Bush is pictured July 10, 2013. (LM Otero/AP)
Former President George W. Bush is pictured July 10, 2013. (LM Otero/AP)

Former President George W. Bush underwent a successful heart procedure earlier today at the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, to clear an blockage discovered yesterday during a routine physical.

The former president had a stent was inserted.

CardiologistJames Willerson, who is president and medical director of the Texas Heart Institute in Houston, joins us to explain the procedure, the symptoms of a blocked artery and what could have happened if doctors hadn’t discovered it.

Guest

