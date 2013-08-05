Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

First Lab-Grown Burger Has 'Quite Some Intense Taste'

Published August 5, 2013 at 12:35 PM EDT
The world's first lab-grown hamburger is eaten in London. (BBC video screenshot)
The world's first lab-grown hamburger is eaten in London. (BBC video screenshot)

The world’s first lab-grown hamburger was cooked and eaten in London today. The burger was grown from stem cells taken from a dead cow.

It cost $325,000 to grow, but researchers believe the technology will eventually reduce the cost of meat production and meet growing demand.

The BBC’s science correspondent, Pallab Ghosh, has had exclusive access to the laboratory in the Netherlands where the meat was grown, and spoke to the researchers involved.

Austrian food critic Hanni Ruetzler, who tasted the burger, said: “There is quite some intense taste; it’s close to meat, but it’s not that juicy”

Reporter

  • Pallab Ghosh, science correspondent for BBC News. He tweets@BBCPallab.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.