First Lab-Grown Burger Has 'Quite Some Intense Taste'

The world’s first lab-grown hamburger was cooked and eaten in London today. The burger was grown from stem cells taken from a dead cow.

It cost $325,000 to grow, but researchers believe the technology will eventually reduce the cost of meat production and meet growing demand.

The BBC’s science correspondent, Pallab Ghosh, has had exclusive access to the laboratory in the Netherlands where the meat was grown, and spoke to the researchers involved.

Austrian food critic Hanni Ruetzler, who tasted the burger, said: “There is quite some intense taste; it’s close to meat, but it’s not that juicy”

Reporter

Pallab Ghosh, science correspondent for BBC News. He tweets@BBCPallab.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.