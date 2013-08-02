Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will A-Rod do next? Brian Babylon.

BRIAN BABYLON: A-Rod will have a new reality show about his new chain of gyms called Aroids, where the gym equipment makes you feel younger than you really are.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: In an effort to raise the moral bar of the campaign, A-Rod will announce he's running for mayor of New York.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Bobcat Goldthwait.

BOBCAT GOLDTHWAIT: Surprising, he's going to be the new judge on "American Idol."

(LAUGHTER)

CARL KASELL: Well, if A-Rod does any of that, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

SAGAL: Thank you, Carl Kasell. Thanks also to Brian Babylon, Roxanne Roberts, and Bobcat Goldthwait. Thanks to the crew at the U.S. Cellular Center Asheville. Thanks to Barbara (unintelligible) in WCQS. Thanks all of you for listening. You're fabulous.

(APPLAUSE)

(SOUNDBITE OF CHEERING)

SAGAL: I am Peter Sagal and we will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

