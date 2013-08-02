Oregon Uses Song To Sell Health Insurance

Oregon is launching a $3.2 million campaign to try to attract young people to sign up for the new health insurance exchange.

Under the Affordable Care Act, exchanges need to be set up by October 1 to begin to enroll uninsured residents.

Oregon’s TV ads feature local musicians playing songs about Oregon with no mention of health insurance or the exchange.

The website is shown at the end of the ads. Officials say the hipster ads are an introduction to the exchanges.

