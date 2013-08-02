Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Oregon Uses Song To Sell Health Insurance

Published August 2, 2013 at 12:45 PM EDT
A screenshot from Oregon's ad campaign.
A screenshot from Oregon's ad campaign.

Oregon is launching a $3.2 million campaign to try to attract young people to sign up for the new health insurance exchange.

Under the Affordable Care Act, exchanges need to be set up by October 1 to begin to enroll uninsured residents.

Oregon’s TV ads feature local musicians playing songs about Oregon with no mention of health insurance or the exchange.

The website is shown at the end of the ads. Officials say the hipster ads are an introduction to the exchanges.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.