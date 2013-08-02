Fentanyl Overdoses Worry Pennsylvania Officials
So far this year, 50 people have died in Pennsylvania from fentanyl-related overdoses.
Fentanyl is a prescription drug — an opiate more powerful than morphine.
It is often used to treat cancer patients experiencing extreme pain. An illicit, non-prescription version of fentanyl led to hundreds of deaths in Pennsylvania in 2006.
From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Elana Gordon of WHYY reports that state health and drug enforcement officials are worried it’s on the rise again.
Reporter
- Elana Gordon, health and science reporter for WHYY. She tweets@Elana_Gordon.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.