Ohio Abortion Clinics Blame New Law For Closures

Published August 1, 2013 at 12:35 PM EDT
Toledo’s Center for Choice. (Sarah Jane Tribble/WCPN)
Toledo’s Center for Choice. (Sarah Jane Tribble/WCPN)

Abortion rights advocates in Ohio say a line item in the state budget passed in June is forcing abortion clinics to shut down.

The new regulation bans publicly-supported hospitals from having contracts known as “transfer agreements” with abortion clinics. But, without a “transfer agreement” the abortion clinics can’t do business with the hospital.

Two of Ohio’s 13 licensed abortion clinics have closed in recent weeks, and a third may have to shut down soon.

From the the Here & Now Contributors Network, Sarah Jane Tribble of WCPN explains.

