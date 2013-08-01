Ohio Abortion Clinics Blame New Law For Closures

Abortion rights advocates in Ohio say a line item in the state budget passed in June is forcing abortion clinics to shut down.

The new regulation bans publicly-supported hospitals from having contracts known as “transfer agreements” with abortion clinics. But, without a “transfer agreement” the abortion clinics can’t do business with the hospital.

Two of Ohio’s 13 licensed abortion clinics have closed in recent weeks, and a third may have to shut down soon.

From the the Here & Now Contributors Network, Sarah Jane Tribble of WCPN explains.

Guest

Sarah Jane Tribble, reporter and producer for WCPN in Cleveland. She tweets @sjtribble.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.