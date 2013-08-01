Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Forecast For Back-To-School Shopping

Published August 1, 2013 at 1:50 PM EDT
Andy and Aimee Smith, background, and their children Ian, left, and Riley shop for back-to-school clothes during the first day of the sales tax holiday at J.C. Penney in Eastdale Mall in Montgomery, Ala. in August 2011. (Mickey Welsh/Montgomery Advertiser via AP)
Andy and Aimee Smith, background, and their children Ian, left, and Riley shop for back-to-school clothes during the first day of the sales tax holiday at J.C. Penney in Eastdale Mall in Montgomery, Ala. in August 2011. (Mickey Welsh/Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

The back-to-school shopping season has begun, and retailers are hoping consumers will be in the mood for clothes, shoes, back packs and computers.

The cold, rainy spring depressed sales as the old school year ended, so fingers are crossed for better results for the new academic year.

KUHF’s Andrew Schneider and NPR senior business editor Marilyn Geewax look at the mood of consumers as communities offer sales tax holidays to boost interest in shopping.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.