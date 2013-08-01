Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Bland Meets Dull In Scotland

Published August 1, 2013 at 6:38 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with news of the Boring, Bland, and Dull. That would be the village of Dull, Scotland which has just been visited by a delegation from Bland Shire, Australia. Which wanted to get in on the publicity generated last year when Scotland's Dull established links with Boring, Oregon. Australia's Bland Shire council member Dot McCaskie said she hoped the visit would bring awareness to places with unusual names. Maybe like Monotony Valley, Nevada? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition