Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

It's Alive! 'Frankenstein' Poster Brings In Big Bucks

Published July 31, 2013 at 5:36 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. It's alive!

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

It's alive!

MONTAGNE: It's alive! In fact, "Frankenstein" the movie is so alive in popular imagination, a poster from the original 1931 film just sold at auction for more than a quarter of a million dollars. The previous record price went to a poster for "Casablanca." The seller - an Illinois man - was a teenager when he spotted the poster 40-some years ago at an antique store, on sale for just a few dollars. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition