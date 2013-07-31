It's Alive! 'Frankenstein' Poster Brings In Big Bucks

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. It's alive!

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

It's alive!

MONTAGNE: It's alive! In fact, "Frankenstein" the movie is so alive in popular imagination, a poster from the original 1931 film just sold at auction for more than a quarter of a million dollars. The previous record price went to a poster for "Casablanca." The seller - an Illinois man - was a teenager when he spotted the poster 40-some years ago at an antique store, on sale for just a few dollars. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.