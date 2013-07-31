Bringing The World Home To You

Homepage Mistake May Get Kitten A Home

Published July 31, 2013 at 5:31 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene.

Briefly on the Chicago Tribune homepage yesterday, the main story was a photo of an adorable, gray kitten. The headline read, quote, "Headline Test Here." It was, of course, a mistake, and Web managers took it down right away. But the screenshot made a lot of people grin, and the Trib says it could mean good fortune for kitty in the photo. He's Benton, a local cat up for adoption. And since his homepage stardom, he's been getting a lot of attention from potential adopters.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

