Gogol Bordello Goes Beyond Boundaries

Published July 31, 2013 at 1:50 PM EDT
Eugene Hütz is frontman of the band Gogol Bordello. (Gogol Bordello)
Eugene Hütz is frontman of the band Gogol Bordello. (Gogol Bordello)

The band Gogol Bordello has long been known for its high-energy live performances of their particular brand of gypsy punk rock in shows around the world.

On the band’s new album, “Pura Vida Conspiracy,” frontman Eugene Hütz declares that “borders are scars on the face of the planet.”

As Hütz tells Here & Now, the sentiment is part of a new direction for the band, he’s becoming more focused on music’s ability to break down boundaries, both external and internal.

He says that when an audience is listening to music “they don’t have to think about who they are, what are they going to do. They don’t have to think about of any of that. They actually become who they really are.”

Eugene Hütz performs We Shall Sail for Here & Now

Guest

  • Eugene Hütz, Ukrainian-born singer and composer, and frontman for Gogol Bordello.

