Writing And Living On Martha's Vineyard

This weekend, the Martha’s Vineyard Book Festival takes place in the island towns of Edgartown and Chilmark, Massachusetts.

Here & Now co-host Jeremy Hobson sits down with two writers, Ward Just and Laura Wainwright, who both make the Vineyard their home year-round.

They talk about the distractions of being in a place that’s a tourist haven three months of the year, as well as the beauties of living on the island.

Guests

, author of 17 novels and several short stories. He is also a former war correspondent. Laura Wainwright, author of “Home Bird: Four Seasons on Martha’s Vineyard.”

