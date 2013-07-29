Bringing The World Home To You

Texas' Two-Headed Turtle Is Facebook Friendly

Published July 29, 2013 at 5:27 AM EDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer.

In Texas, ThelmaandLouise is a big draw - not the movie. ThelmaandLouise, one word, is the name of a two-headed turtle born at the San Antonio Zoo last month. The Texas cooter is so popular, she has her own Facebook page and more than 1,700 friends. Her page says she - or they - is interested in meeting Maryland Terrapins and sea turtles. Double dating?

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

