Putin Puckers Up For 46-Pound Pike In Video

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Russian President Vladimir Putin is known for getting out and experiencing the great outdoors. All of his pursuits are meticulously documented by the media. He's ridden horseback shirtless, tranquilized a tiger, plunged into a lake in a submarine, and led migrating birds in a motorized glider.

Thanks to a new Kremlin-produced video, we also now know that he's quite the fisherman. The video is of Putin catching what the Kremlin claims is a 46-pound pike - and then kissing it.