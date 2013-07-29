Home Construction Roars Back in Colorado

After years of lackluster growth, single-family home construction is finally making a comeback in many parts of the country.

One of the states leading the way is Colorado.

Permits to build homes there are at their highest level in six years, according to numbers released by the U.S. Census Department last week.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Ben Marcus of Colorado Public Radio reports on what’s driving the increase.

Reporter

Ben Marcus, reporter for Colorado Public Radio. He tweets @CPRMarkus.

