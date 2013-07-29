Bringing The World Home To You

Home Construction Roars Back in Colorado

Published July 29, 2013 at 1:40 PM EDT
A home under construction by New Town Builders in Denver's Stapleton neighborhood. The company is building 78 homes, and all but one have already sold. (Ben Markus/Colorado Public Radio)
A home under construction by New Town Builders in Denver's Stapleton neighborhood. The company is building 78 homes, and all but one have already sold. (Ben Markus/Colorado Public Radio)

After years of lackluster growth, single-family home construction is finally making a comeback in many parts of the country.

One of the states leading the way is Colorado.

Permits to build homes there are at their highest level in six years, according to numbers released by the U.S. Census Department last week.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Ben Marcus of Colorado Public Radio reports on what’s driving the increase.

