Piano Mastery, Trinidadian Trumpet, Singing Apes: New Jazz

By Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published July 27, 2013 at 5:02 PM EDT
Trumpeter Etienne Charles' new album is called <em>Creole Soul.</em>
It's been too long since we simply sat up and pointed out a few of the many new releases worth a set of ears. Luckily, the staff on weekends at All Things Considered thought the same. They invited me to sit down with host Jacki Lyden and play a few cuts for them.

Here's music from an elder statesman of piano, a trumpeter who understands creole music personally, a drummer who writes tunes with a payoff, and a singer in her early 20s with maturity and kick.

Patrick Jarenwattananon
