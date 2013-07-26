Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Prediction

Published July 27, 2013 at 12:00 PM EDT

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be George Alexander Louis' first words? Maz Jobrani.

MAZ JOBRANI: Why is great grandmother always wearing yellow suits? Is she a pimp?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Kyrie O'Connor.

KYRIE O'CONNOR: I didn't say I wanted to be a prince. I said I wanted to be Prince.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: From this day forth, I should like to be referred to as the infant formally known as Prince.

(LAUGHTER)

CARL KASELL: Well, if the royal baby says any of those things, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

SAGAL: Thank you, Carl Kasell. Thanks also to Maz Jobrani, Kyrie O'Connor, and Paula Poundstone. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. See you next week in Asheville, North Carolina.

(APPLAUSE)

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Wait Wait Don't Tell Me