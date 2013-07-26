Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be George Alexander Louis' first words? Maz Jobrani.

MAZ JOBRANI: Why is great grandmother always wearing yellow suits? Is she a pimp?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Kyrie O'Connor.

KYRIE O'CONNOR: I didn't say I wanted to be a prince. I said I wanted to be Prince.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: From this day forth, I should like to be referred to as the infant formally known as Prince.

(LAUGHTER)

CARL KASELL: Well, if the royal baby says any of those things, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

SAGAL: Thank you, Carl Kasell. Thanks also to Maz Jobrani, Kyrie O'Connor, and Paula Poundstone. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. See you next week in Asheville, North Carolina.

(APPLAUSE)

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

