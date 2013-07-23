Bringing The World Home To You

Seventh Try's The Charm For Hemingway Look-Alike

Published July 23, 2013 at 5:56 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

I mean, isn't it every white haired, husky, bearded man's ambition to look like Hemingway? Sure seemed that way at the annual Papa Hemingway Look-Alike Contest. The annual event was just held at Sloppy Joe's, a favorite Hemingway watering hole on Key West. The winner: software developer Stephen Terry. He beat out more than a hundred hopefuls, including the husband of chef Paula Deen. Those who didn't win, take heart, it was Terry's seventh try. Now that's one earnest effort.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition