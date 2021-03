The Des Moines Register’s Annual Bike Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) kicked off this weekend.

This year, NPR’s national political correspondent Don Gonyea is riding in the pack. Here & Now catches up with him as he heads east toward Des Moines.

Guest

Don Gonyea, national political correspondent for NPR. He tweets @DonGonyea.

