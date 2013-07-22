A Quiet Turn From A Former Punk Rocker

Clem Snide is the musical pen name of Israeli-born singer named Eef Barzelay. He just posted a compilation of songs called “We Leave Only Ashes” on the music website Bandcamp.

Our song of the week is one of those tracks, “We Are Flowers.”

Barzelay is an unusual artist. For a fee he’ll write a song with or about you, he tours living rooms and he’s starting a monthly subscription service which he’ll use to send fans new songs each month.

Stephen Thompson, writer and editor for NPR Music says not to think of Barzelay as your typical singer-songwriter type.

“His stuff isn’t all sweet and sensitive — he can blindside you with sarcasm and then blindside you with sweetness,” Thompson said.

Guest

Stephen Thompson, editor and reviewer for NPR Music. He tweets@idislikestephen.

