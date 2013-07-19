Bringing The World Home To You

In Dubai, Weight Loss Is Worth Gold

Published July 19, 2013 at 4:00 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And our last word in business today is: Worth Your Weight in Gold.

That's actually the name of a weight loss program that launched today in Dubai. For every kilogram lost, the government will pay out a gram of gold.

The World Health Organization reports that more than half of the United Arab Emirates are overweight or obese.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Now to qualify for any gold, residents have to lose a minimum of about four and a half pounds in 30 days.

MONTAGNE: So factoring in the current price of gold, a loss of 20 pounds would mean a payout of about $450. Local media reported this week that there's no limit, yet, on how much gold will be given out.

And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

GREENE: And I'm David Greene. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

