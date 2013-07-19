Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, how will somebody next get us to follow them on Twitter? Charlie Pierce.

CHARLIE PIERCE: For following him in this one, the Dalai Lama will promise you four very cool future lives.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: If she gets enough followers at Blessed Virgin Mary, the Holy Mother will start appearing in places more interesting than cheese toast and New Jersey carwashes. Hashtag Marynado.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: If you follow Snooky, she promises to block you so you'll never have to read anything she says.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

CARL KASELL: And if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT, WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

SAGAL: Thank you, Carl Kasell, back with us.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thank you, Charlie Pierce, Faith Salie, Alonzo Bodden. Thanks all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. And we will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

