Prediction
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now, panel, how will somebody next get us to follow them on Twitter? Charlie Pierce.
CHARLIE PIERCE: For following him in this one, the Dalai Lama will promise you four very cool future lives.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: Faith Salie.
FAITH SALIE: If she gets enough followers at Blessed Virgin Mary, the Holy Mother will start appearing in places more interesting than cheese toast and New Jersey carwashes. Hashtag Marynado.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: And Alonzo Bodden.
ALONZO BODDEN: If you follow Snooky, she promises to block you so you'll never have to read anything she says.
(LAUGHTER)
(APPLAUSE)
CARL KASELL: And if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT, WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!
SAGAL: Thank you, Carl Kasell, back with us.
(APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: Thank you, Charlie Pierce, Faith Salie, Alonzo Bodden. Thanks all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. And we will see you next week.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)
