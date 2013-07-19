Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Canadian Woman Picks Marriage Proposal Over Jail Time

Published July 19, 2013 at 7:26 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

Marcia Belyea was on a drive with her boyfriend when she heard a police siren. The Canadian woman was pulled over, and told she owed $2,000 in parking tickets and faced 30 days in jail. As she wept in the police car, Belyea was offered a deal. Charges would be dropped if she took her boyfriend's hand in marriage.

Yes, this traumatic event was an elaborate wedding proposal. Believe it or not, she said yes. But Marcia, you have the right to revenge.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition