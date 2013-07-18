Bringing The World Home To You

PayPal Glitch Makes Pa. Man Very Rich

Published July 18, 2013 at 6:14 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne.

For a moment, Chris Reynolds was the world's richest man. The Pennsylvania resident checked his PayPal account, expecting a zero balance. Instead he found a credit of more than $92 quadrillion. That 17-digit figure did revert back to zero when PayPal corrected the glitch. Still, a guy can dream. As to how he would have spent the money, Reynolds said: Payoff the national debt, then maybe buy the Phillies.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition